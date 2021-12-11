A DUI checkpoint in San Diego County. Courtesy sheriff’s department

The San Diego Police Department announced Saturday that an impaired driving checkpoint will be conducted next week.

The checkpoint was planned to be held at an undisclosed location within the city limits between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 3 a.m. Thursday, Officer Anthony Obregon said.

San Diego is supporting a new effort by the California Office of Traffic Safety that aims to educate drivers that DUI doesn’t just mean booze, the officer said.

“If you take prescription drugs, particularly those with a driving or operating machinery warning on the label, you might be impaired enough to get a DUI,” Obregon said. “Marijuana can also be impairing, especially in combination with alcohol or other drugs, and can result in a DUI.”

Funding for the checkpoint is provided by a grant from the traffic safety office.

–City News Service