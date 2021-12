A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

The San Diego Police Department was asking the public Saturday for help in finding a missing 63-year-old man with dementia.

Hedolberto Muniz was last seen at around 8 a.m. Saturday near 58th Street and University Avenue.

He is 5-foot 5-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a brown shirt, brown shorts and camp green sandals.

Muniz speaks only Spanish, police said.

Anyone who sees him was asked to call 911.

–City News Service