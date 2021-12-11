Firefighters contained a brush fire Saturday in the community of De Luz, north of Rainbow and west of Temecula.
The fire was reported at 5:18 p.m. in the 45700 block of Via Horca, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
The fire, near the San Diego and Riverside county lines, consumed up to three acres of heavy vegetation, officials said.
Firefighters contained the blaze in around two hours. They were expected to remain at the scene overnight to put out any hot spots, officials said.
