A 31-year-old man is in critical condition Saturday after being injured in a traffic collision in the Miramar neighborhood of San Diego.

The unidentified man was driving a 2022 Honda Civic westbound in the No. 1 lane of 7200 Miramar Road at 8:24 p.m. Friday when he struck a portable traffic message board, said Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The driver was taken to a hospital with abdominal bleeding, an injury that is considered life-threatening, police said.

Reims said the San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating.

Anyone with information related to the collision is asked to call 858- 495-7800 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.