A San Diego Police Department patch on an officer’s uniform. Courtesy SDPD

A pair of thieves robbed a Kearny Mesa bank Friday.

The heist at the California Bank and Trust branch office in the 8200 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m., according to San Diego police.

The robbers fled in a stolen SUV that was later found abandoned, Officer David O’Brien said. Descriptions of the two men were not immediately available.

It was unclear how much money the thieves took or if they were armed.

City News Service contributed to this article.