San Diego police car. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

An unidentified shirtless assailant opened fire on a man Thursday as the victim sat in a car parked outside a downtown fast food restaurant, leaving him with a minor head wound.

The gunman shot the victim during a confrontation in a parking lot at the McDonald’s on Park Boulevard near San Diego City College at about 12:30 p.m.

Following the gunfire, both men fled the area on foot, San Diego police Officer Scott Lockwood said.

A short time later, the victim made an emergency call to report he had been shot. Paramedics took the man, who police did not publicly identify, to a hospital for treatment of a graze wound to the head, Lockwood said.

The shooter remained at large as of mid-afternoon. He was described as a thin, roughly 5-foot-9-inch man in his 20s with a goatee. At the time of the shooting, he was wearing gray shorts and no shirt, the officer said.

– City News Service