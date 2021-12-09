A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

Police are again seeking the public’s help Thursday for tips leading to a suspect of a hit-and-run that left a man seriously injured in Del Mar Heights.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 16, the 64-year-old victim crossed the street on the 3200 block of Del Mar Heights Road when he was struck by a blue Honda Accord, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The victim was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. The driver did not stop and immediately drove away from the scene, police said.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a 2008 or 2009 Accord model with damage to the passenger mirror. No other information was released.

Anyone with information can call the SDPD at 858-495-7861 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.

–City News Service