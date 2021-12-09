A Oceanside Fire Department vehicle. Courtesy City of Oceanside

No injuries have been reported in an early morning blaze that caused major damage to an Oceanside restaurant.

Around 12:30 a.m., Oceanside Fire Department crews were dispatched to a fire at Rubio’s Coastal Grill according to online logs. Shortly after crews arrived, a second alarm was called for the working fire at the 4201 Oceanside Boulevard restaurant near College Avenue.

Fire officials confirmed damaged caused by flames. No other information was released, including the cause of the fire.

–City News Service