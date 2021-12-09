A San Diego Police Department patch on an officer’s uniform. Courtesy SDPD

Police are looking for a man who is suspected of stabbing another man early Thursday morning on a street in Ocean Beach.

Around 1:30 a.m., a man in his 30s was speaking to a couple in the 5000 block of Newport Avenue when another man “ran up to the victim swinging his arms,” according to San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims.

The men fell to the ground during the struggle, then the suspect got up and walked away, police said.

When the victim stood up, he noticed he was bleeding from two stab wounds to his side. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is also described as a man in his 30s, but no further description was immediately available.

The SDPD Western Division was investigating the incident.

City News Service contributed to this article.