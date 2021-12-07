A motorcyclist died early Monday in a collision with a big rig near the U.S.-Mexico border. Photo via OnScene.TV.

Authorities Tuesday released the name of a 27-year-old man who died this week in a motorcycle crash in Otay Mesa.

Walter Lopez Martinez, a resident of Mexico, was riding eastbound in the 9200 block of Siempre Viva Road alongside a tractor-trailer shortly after 6:30 a.m. Monday when the trucker slowed and tried to make a U-turn, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

As the big rig turned to the left in front of Lopez, his two-wheeler hit its rear axle, and he tumbled onto the roadway and slid underneath the commercial vehicle, suffering severe injuries.

Paramedics took him to Scripps Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.