A Coaster train in Del Mar. Photo by Chris Jennewein

A passenger train struck and killed a pedestrian Monday on a stretch of ocean-front rails near Seagrove Park in Del Mar.

The southbound Coaster train hit the man at the western terminus of 12th Street shortly before 9:30 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim died at the scene.

His name remained unconfirmed as of early evening.