Outside the home where mother and son were fatally shot Saturday. Credit OnScene.TV

Authorities Monday publicly identified a mother and her adult son who were fatally shot over the weekend in Imperial Beach.

Deputies responding to reports of gunfire shortly before 4:30 p.m. Saturday found 55-year-old Raquel Pitsenberger and Marco “Tony” Valadez Jr., 35, mortally wounded inside a home in the 1300 block of Fern Avenue, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Pitsenberger died at the scene, Lt. Thomas Seiver said. Paramedics took Valadez to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooter, who investigators believe was known to the victims, fled prior to the arrival of deputies and remains at large.

Sheriff’s officials have released no further information about the slayings.