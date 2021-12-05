Lights on a police car. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

A 24-year-old woman driving a Jeep was arrested on suspicion of felony drunken driving after a pedestrian in a crosswalk was struck in Mission Beach, authorities said Sunday.

Paramedics rushed the pedestrian, a 55-year-old man suffering from a fractured pelvis, to an nearby hospital, where his injuries were considered life threatening, the San Diego Police Department reported.

The pedestrian was walking eastbound in the north crosswalk, at the intersection of Mission Boulevard and Thomas, when he was struck a little before midnight by a Jeep that was heading northbound in the 4300 block of Mission Boulevard.

The driver of the Jeep drove away a short distance to the 800 block of Grand Avenue and stopped.

The San Diego Police Department urged anyone with any information regarding the crash to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.