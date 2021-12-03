San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office at the County Operations Center. Photo by Ken Stone

Authorities Friday publicly identified a man who was killed this week in a fiery car crash on a fog-shrouded stretch of Interstate 15 in southern Escondido.

Gerard Sprewell, 40, was headed north when his vehicle rear-ended a tractor-trailer just south of Pomerado Road shortly before 2:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Following the collision, the car caught fire, the California Highway Patrol reported. Sprewell, the sole occupant of his vehicle, died at the scene of the accident.

The fatal wreck occurred amid thick fog that was significantly limiting roadway visibility, officials said.

–City News Service