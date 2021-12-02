San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office at the County Operations Center. Photo by Ken Stone

An investigation was underway Thursday into the death this week of an inmate at Vista Detention Facility.

Deputies at the South Melrose Drive jail found Gumercindo Aldava Alamos, 72, unconscious and unresponsive in his solo-occupant cell about 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Attempts to revive Alamos were unsuccessful, and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

There was no evidence of suspicious circumstances in connection with the in-custody fatality, sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

The county Medical Examiner’s Office will issue a ruling on the cause of Alamos’ death upon completion of postmortem exams.

Alamos had been in jail since Oct. 13, following his arrest on suspicion of three counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a child under the age of 14, the lieutenant said.