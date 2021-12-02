Authorities Thursday were still looking for a suspect in a 2003 Palm City death.

On Nov. 16, 2003, police found 25-year-old Salvador Mercado with stab wounds at a house party on the 800 block of Harris Avenue, according to San Diego Police Officer Mark Herring. Mercado was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

By the time officers arrived, the party “had just broken up,” Herring said.

Investigators continue to look for witnesses as they attempt to solve the case. Anyone with information can call the San Diego Police Department Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or call Crime Stoppers with an anonymous tip at 888-580-8477.

–City News Service