The central jail on Front Street in downtown San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

A Chula Vista resident suspected of fatally shooting another man last week was arrested Wednesday at the U.S.-Mexico line in Otay Mesa, authorities reported.

Martin Morales, 48, was taken into custody while trying to enter the United States from Baja California and booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murdering 54-year-old Alberto Marquez, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday, patrol officers responding to reports of a shooting inside a home in the 900 block of Agua Tibia Avenue found Marquez gravely wounded, CVPD Lt. Dan Peak said.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives determined that Marquez and Morales were arguing when the suspect allegedly opened fire on the other man, then fled in a dark-colored vehicle, Peak said.

Police did not disclose what led investigators to identify Morales as the alleged shooter or reveal any details on what might have prompted the dispute between him and Marquez. The two men apparently knew each other, according to Peak, who did not elaborate on the nature of their relationship.