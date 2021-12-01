Ambulance. Photo Credit: Scott Sanchez on Wikimedia Commons

Authorities are investigating a solo crash Wednesday that killed a man in an unincorporated community.

A man from San Marcos was driving a Nissan Xterra on Questhaven Road near Attebury Drive when — for reasons still under investigation — he veered from the roadway causing the vehicle to overturn around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

North County Fire Department responded and pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

Traffic on Questhaven Road at Attebury Drive was affected from the time of the accident until about 6:40 p.m. No other information was released as the CHP continued its investigation. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the accident.

–City News Service