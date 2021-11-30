An SDG&E service truck, Image from video.

A power outage left hundreds of homes and businesses without electrical service for hours early Tuesday in parts of Kearny Mesa, Mission Valley and Tierrasanta.

The blackout, which began about 2:30 a.m., initially left roughly 850 San Diego Gas & Electric customers without power, the utility reported.

Within three hours, repair personnel had that number down to 290, according to SDG&E public affairs.

As of 11 a.m., power had been restored to all the affected addresses, the utility company reported.

The cause of the outage was under investigation, SDG&E officials said.

–City News Service