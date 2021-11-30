A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A man riding a scooter suffered injuries after a sedan struck him and the driver fled in Linda Vista, police reported Tuesday.

A 38-year-old man was riding a scooter in the northbound bike lane on the 6900 block of Linda Vista Road when a black Cadillac sedan veered to the right and struck him around 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The man suffered a broken nose, fractured shoulder and cuts on his face, police reported.

The driver fled the scene. No further description of the vehicle or driver was released.

The SDPD Traffic Division was investigating the accident.