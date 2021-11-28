Crime scene tape. Courtesy FBI

Police asked for the public’s help Sunday as their investigation continues in the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy in the backyard of a family gathering on Thanksgiving Day.

Homicide detectives have established that “he was struck by a single bullet that came from east of his location,” San Diego police Lt. Jud Campbell said.

But several other questions remain regarding the tragedy in Skyline.

“The primary issues for the investigators are the origin of the bullet and whether it was fired intentionally,” Campbell said. “All possibilities are being considered as investigators work through the evidence and leads.

“Members of the community may have information that would lead to solving this case and bringing closure to the victim’s family,” Campbell added. “Even the smallest piece of information could be relevant and critical to the case.”

The shooting happened at 9:34 p.m. Thursday in the 7400 block of Cahill Drive.

When officers arrived, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department units were already rendering aid to the boy, who had trauma to his upper body, the lieutenant said.

Paramedics took the boy to a hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

– City News Service