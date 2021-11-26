A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A guard shot a person Friday at the entrance to a U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot, according to a media report.

The shooting took place at Gate 5 of the depot, on Pacific Highway and Washington Street, according to 10News online.

Shortly after noon, the San Diego Police Department was asked to assist after the guard opened fire on the person. When officers arrived, they were informed that the incident happened on federal property and a military agency would investigate, 10News reported.

There was no information about the person shot or the reason why.

An officer at the MCRD’s military police department could not release details of the shooting but said MCRD would release an official statement later on Friday.

Earlier in the day, military authorities responded to a report of gunshots at an apartment complex in the Talmadge neighborhood. It was initially reported at 10:30 a.m. at the complex at 4479 Altadena Ave. San Diego Police officers were called out but turned the investigation over to MCRD officials, an SDPD officer said.

Updated at 3:50 p.m. Nov. 26, 2021

–City News Service