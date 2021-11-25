Exterior of a Nordstrom retail store in a mall. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Robbers attacked a security guard and stole designer handbags worth an estimated $25,000 from the Nordstrom store at a mall in the Canoga Park neighborhood of Los Angeles on Wednesday evening.

It was the latest is a series of smash-and-grab robberies by gangs of robbers in the Bay Area and Los Angeles that prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom to order increased CHP patrols.

The robbers ran through a door and took “several high-ended purses,” Los Angeles Police Department Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton told ABC7.

A group of at least five men, one wearing an orange wig, entered the store at about 7 p.m. stole the purses, left the store, jumped into a newer model gray Ford Mustang that sped away from the scene, according ABC7 and KCAL9.

The security guard was sprayed with a caustic chemical and taken to a hospital for treatment, though no further details were immediately available.

The robbery occurred two days after a smash-and-grab robbery by a mob of at least 20 people at the Nordstrom store at the upscale Grove shopping center in the Fairfax district Monday evening. The suspects in that robbery fled the scene in at least four vehicles.

Three suspects were arrested in South Los Angeles following a chase. Officers recovered several items of clothing, at least one cash register and gloves from their vehicle.

City News Service contributed to this article.