The Vista Detention Facility. Photo by Chris Stone

An investigation was continuing Wednesday into the death of an inmate who was being held at the Vista Detention Facility and was being treated for an unspecified medical condition.

The unidentified 63-year-old man died Tuesday. On Nov. 6, he was taken from the Vista Detention Facility to a local hospital, but his condition deteriorated, according to sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver.

An autopsy is pending and the county Medical Examiner’s Office is attempting to locate the inmate’s family.

–City News Service