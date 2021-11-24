An SDG&E service truck, Image from video.

A San Diego Gas & Electric crew was working Wednesday to determine what caused a natural gas leak at a home in the Tierrasanta neighborhood.

Just before 9 a.m., the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to the residence in the 5700 block of Avenida Circo after a broken or blown line was reported, according to SDFD.

Monica Munoz, SDFD spokeswoman, said the leak was secured at 10:38 a.m. and there were no injuries.

Krista Van Tassel, SDGE spokeswoman, said gas service to the home was restored.

City News Service contributed to this article.