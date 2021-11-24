A San Diego Gas & Electric crew was working Wednesday to determine what caused a natural gas leak at a home in the Tierrasanta neighborhood.
Just before 9 a.m., the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to the residence in the 5700 block of Avenida Circo after a broken or blown line was reported, according to SDFD.
Monica Munoz, SDFD spokeswoman, said the leak was secured at 10:38 a.m. and there were no injuries.
Krista Van Tassel, SDGE spokeswoman, said gas service to the home was restored.
City News Service contributed to this article.