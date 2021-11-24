A 34-year-old man remained hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday after he rear-ended a city street sweeper in the Allied Gardens neighborhood, police said. . Photo via OnSceene.TV

A 34-year-old man remained hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday after he rear-ended a city street sweeper in the Allied Gardens neighborhood, police said.

The man was driving a Honda Acura when he rear-ended a city street- sweeping vehicle driven by a 52-year-old worker at around 5 a.m. Tuesday in the 7300 of Mission Gorge Road, according to the San Diego Police Department.

No arrests were made, and police said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Paramedics with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department rushed the injured man, whose name was not released, to Sharp Memorial Hospital. He suffered several injuries, including fractured ribs and a broken sternum, police said.

–City News Service