A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A man died after being run over by his vehicle in Hillcrest, police said Wednesday.

Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, a 68-year-old man stopped at a stop sign on Albatross Drive and Lewis Street when, for unknown reasons, he exited his truck while it was in reverse, according to the San Diego Police Department.

“He got caught in the open driver’s door as he stood next to the truck and was knocked to the ground,” Officer John Buttle said, adding that the victim was run over the left front tire.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital after being transported by paramedics.