Chula Vista police cruiser. Photo Credit: So Cal Metro Flickr.

Investigators sought Tuesday to determine what led to a 3-year-old boy’s fatal fall from a fourth-floor window at the Chula Vista apartment complex where he lived.

The death in the 300 block of H Street occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Paramedics took the toddler to Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

There were no indications of suspicious circumstances related to the fall, CVPD Lt. Frank Giaime said.

–City News Service