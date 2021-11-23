Wreckage of the aircraft that crashed in Temecula. Image from KTLA broadcast

A pilot was killed when a small plane crashed in Temecula Tuesday.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department tweeted at 11:24 a.m. that a small aircraft was down in a field in the 32100 block of Everview Terrace.

We are on scene of a small plane crash located in the 32100 block of Everview Terrace in the city of Temecula. The scene is being contained. FAA/NTSB has been notified. No street closures at this time. We ask the public to avoid the area at this time. — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) November 23, 2021

First responders arrived to find the plane’s sole occupant dead inside the aircraft, Sgt. Brandi Swan told the Press-Enterprise.

No streets were closed, but officials requested that the public avoid the area until further notice.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board have been alerted of the incident and will investigate the cause of the crash.

City News Service contributed to this article.