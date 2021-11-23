A pilot was killed when a small plane crashed in Temecula Tuesday.
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department tweeted at 11:24 a.m. that a small aircraft was down in a field in the 32100 block of Everview Terrace.
First responders arrived to find the plane’s sole occupant dead inside the aircraft, Sgt. Brandi Swan told the Press-Enterprise.
No streets were closed, but officials requested that the public avoid the area until further notice.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board have been alerted of the incident and will investigate the cause of the crash.
City News Service contributed to this article.