A San Diego Fire-Rescue vehicle. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

It took firefighters about 15 minutes Tuesday to extinguish a blaze that damaged a home in a neighborhood near Los Penasquitos Canyon Preserve, authorities reported.

The non-injury fire erupted in the attic of the unoccupied single- family residence in the 9000 block of Truman Street shortly before 11:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation

–City News Service