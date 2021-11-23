A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

Two people were taken into custody after leading officers on a high-speed chase overnight in Lakeside, authorities said Tuesday.

A black Volkswagen sped off during a traffic stop by California Highway Patrol officers at around 10 p.m. on Monday, ABC10 reported. The vehicle allegedly fled in the wrong direction on Interstate 8 — reaching speeds of 120 mph — then exited onto Los Coches Road and collided with two vehicles at the intersection.

The male driver and female passenger were taken into custody, and a dog was taken by animal control officers, the station reported.

No further information was immediately available.

–City News Service