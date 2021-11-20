A DUI checkpoint in San Diego County. Courtesy sheriff’s department

Two drivers were arrested at a DUI checkpoint, police said Saturday.

The checkpoint was conducted from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. Friday at Escondido Boulevard and Woodward Avenue, said Lt. Scott Walters of the Escondido Police Department.

A total of 50 drivers were cited for operating an unlicensed vehicle or with a suspended or revoked license, and 501 motorists were contacted, the lieutenant said.

Police were scheduled to conduct another checkpoint Dec. 18.

Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

–City News Service