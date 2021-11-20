An Amtrak train heading south through Del Mar toward Sorrento Valley. Photo by Chris Jennewein

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff‘s transit enforcement unit on Saturday were investigating the death of a pedestrian who was fatally struck by a train in San Diego.

Officers responded at approximately 9 p.m. Friday to reports of collision between a southbound Amtrak train and a pedestrian in the restricted area of the railroad track near the Tecolote Road Station, said Deputy Tyler Eikermann.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact the department’s non-emergency line at 858-565-5200 or Eikermann at 760-966-3500.