A minor decoy tried to buy alcohol at five stores in Santee and Lakeside, but was refused by all clerks and customers, sheriff’s officials said Saturday.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department teamed up with Alcohol Beverage Control agents to conduct a decoy operation on Friday to test retailers at five stores in the two cities, according to the sheriff’s department.

The minor was sent in to the stores, but none sold alcohol to the decoy.

Deputies and ABC agents also conducted a “shoulder tap” operation, in which the minor stood in front of the stores trying to get customers to buy alcohol for the decoy. A total of 23 adults were contacted and no adults bought alcohol for the minor.

Anyone with information on liquor stores providing alcohol to minors can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or the sheriff’s department non-emergency line at 858-565-5200.

–City News Service