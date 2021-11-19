San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office at the County Operations Center. Photo by Ken Stone

Authorities Friday publicly identified a Vista man killed this week in a shooting in San Marcos that left another victim in critical condition.

Deputies responding to reports of gunfire in a neighborhood southwest of Palomar College found Ivan Rivera, 40, and another man wounded in the 3800 block of La Rosa Drive, The incident occurred about 7 p.m. Wednesday, sheriff’s officials said.

Rivera died at the scene, Lt. Thomas Seiver said. Paramedics took the second victim to a hospital in critical condition.

Authorities identified no suspects in the case, and the motive for the shooting remains unclear.

– City News Service