A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 26-year-old Bonita man involved in a rollover crash Sunday evening on Interstate 5 got out of his pickup truck and was fatally struck by a passing car.

The man lost control of his truck on the connector from eastbound Interstate 8 to southbound I-5 for unknown reasons about 9 p.m. Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle overturned and rolled over, coming to rest on its wheels in the roadway, CHP public-affairs Officer Sal Castro said.

The driver then exited the damaged truck, jumped over a center-divider wall and walked onto northbound I-5, directly in the path of an Acura sedan.

The driver of the Acura stopped and cooperated with CHP officers.

The victim, whose name has been withheld pending family notification, died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Updated at 1:20 p.m., Sept. 20, 2021