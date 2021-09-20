A Carlsbad Police vehicle. Photo by Chris Stone

The Carlsbad Police Department will join other law enforcement agencies Tuesday in a nationwide campaign to promote railroad safety.

Throughout the day Tuesday, Carlsbad police officers will visit railroad crossings to share safety tips and to enforce crossing and trespassing laws as part of Operation Clear Track — the largest rail safety initiative in the country.

Operation Clear Track takes place during Rail Safety Week every September.

The goal of the initiative its to reduce the number of railway crossing and trespassing incidents in North America, which currently injure or kill more than 2,100 people annually.

“Good safety habits around railroad tracks are essential,” Lt. Steve Thomas said. “Carlsbad is no exception, and our mission is to increase awareness and safety and decrease the potential for tragedy.”

For more information, visit www.oli.org.

–City News Service