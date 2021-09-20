Police at the scene of the shooting in Mountain View. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Two men were shot Monday, one fatally, in the Mountain View neighborhood of southeastern San Diego.

The gunfire in the 3600 block of Ocean View Boulevard was reported shortly after 3:30 p.m., according to San Diego Police.

Patrol officers found one victim gravely wounded in the area, Officer John Buttle said. Paramedics took him to a trauma center, where he was pronounced dead.

The second person wounded in the shooting showed up at a hospital later for treatment of injuries of undisclosed severity.

The victims’ names were not released.

No descriptions of the shooter or shooters were immediately available, and no suspects in the case were in custody as of 5 p.m., Buttle said.

City News Service contributed on this article.