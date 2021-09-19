Firefighters outside a Mission Beach home in flames. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A firefighter suffered a minor burn Sunday during a fire that damaged three homes in Mission Beach, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

The fire was reported at 5:50 a.m. Sunday on Pismo Court, according to Battalion Chief David Pilkerton.

A firefighting crew arrived at 5:56 a.m. and a second alarm was called in at 6:05 a.m. A total of eight engines and two trucks battled the flames at one fully involved house and two homes on both sides with some damage, Pilkerton said.

They had the fire under control by 6:27 a.m. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but OnScene TV reported that a candle could have been the source.

The Red Cross was called to the scene to help two displaced residents.

– City News Service