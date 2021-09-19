A North County Fire Protection District ambulance. Courtesy of the district

Two residents of a Fallbrook apartment suffered injuries Sunday in an explosion and fire inside a bedroom.

The fire was reported at 1:32 p.m. Sunday at a two-story apartment complex at 1433 S. Mission Road, according to Capt. John Choi of the North County Fire Protection District.

Residents said an explosion blew out a window of an upstairs apartment, Choi said.

Three fire engines from the district, along with one engine from the Vista Fire Department, responded. Fire crews put out the fire in the bedroom in about 20 minutes, the captain said.

Firefighters found a man, a woman and their dog upstairs after their escape from the burning apartment. The man suffered severe burns and needed air transport to UC San Diego’s Regional Burn Center, Choi said.

The woman suffered minor injuries and also was taken to the burn center by as a precaution.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department bomb and arson unit was investigating the cause of the explosion and fire.

– City News Service