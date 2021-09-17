A map of the quake site. Photo credit: @USGS_ShakeAlert

A magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck eight-tenths of a mile east-southeast of Carson at 7:58 p.m., the Caltech Seismological Laboratory reported Friday.

The California Geological Survey also estimated the quake as a 4.3.

The Los Angeles Fire Department went into earthquake emergency mode following the temblor. Fire department vehicles and helicopters will patrol the city to identify any damage or emergency needs, though there have been no reports of significant damage or injury.

Though there was some concern about a fire at the Marathon Refinery in Carson,

Los Angeles County Fire officials said there was no emergency. It was not clear if the reports were related to the quake.

A 4.3 magnitude #earthquake has occurred in near Carson, CA. No damages are reported at this time. We are continuing to monitor this region. Check back here for additional information. pic.twitter.com/gLj36U1686 — California Geological Survey (@CAGeoSurvey) September 18, 2021

Seismologist Lucy Jones told KCAL9 it was “a pretty ordinary earthquake” and there is a 95% chance there will not be a larger earthquake in the next few days.

Earthquakes of this size occur in Southern California about every two months, she added.

The earthquake’s preliminary magnitude was 4.4 and shortly thereafter was downgraded.

The earthquake was felt as far north as Studio City, according to KCAL9.

Dignity Health Sports Park is located in Carson, the temporary home of the San Diego State football team, which plays tomorrow in the community.

– City News Service and staff reports

Updated 8:40 p.m. Friday Sept. 17, 2021