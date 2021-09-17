Escondido Police vehicles. File photo courtesy of the department

Escondido police shot a male suspect in the head following a brief chase Friday.

The man’s condition and name were not immediately available. No other injuries were reported.

The shooting occurred in the area of Bear Valley Parkway and Encino Drive about 6:20 p.m., Escondido Police Department Sgt. Jeff Valdivia said.

The gunfire erupted at the end of an approximately five-minute pursuit of a vehicle believed to have been linked to an earlier shooting, Valdivia said.

What prompted police to open fire, and how many officers discharged their weapons, remained unclear Friday evening.

– City News Service