The Vista Detention Facility. Photo by Chris Stone

A 63-year-old inmate died of unknown causes this week at Vista Detention Facility, authorities reported Friday.

John Edward Wright, who had been in custody since early March on suspicion of attempted arson and violation of parole and probation, collapsed in his cell at the South Melrose Drive jail about 3 p.m. Thursday, according to sheriff’s officials. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no evidence of suspicious circumstances in connection with Wright’s death, Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

An autopsy was scheduled for Friday afternoon.