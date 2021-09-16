A Carlsbad Police vehicle. Photo by Chris Stone

Three men were taken into custody in San Francisco for allegedly fatally shooting a woman and seriously injuring a man this summer in Carlsbad, police reported Thursday.

San Francisco police assisted in the Monday arrests of Arkansas residents 34-year-old Christopher Burlie, 21-year-old Abraham Gomez and 19-year- old Solomon Jackson, according to Carlsbad Police Public Information Officer Jodee Reyes. They were arrested for suspicion of homicide and attempted homicide after apparently fleeing the county.

On July 31, Carlsbad police responded to reports of shots fired at Holiday Park, 3300 Eureka Place — across the street from the library and just east of the San Diego (5) Freeway — and found a 28-year-old woman and 27-year- old man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Reyes. Paramedics arrived and transported the victims to a local hospital.

The woman was pronounced dead on arrival with at least one gunshot wound, Reyes said. The man was admitted and treated for serious injuries.

A police investigation determined that the violence stemmed from a “brief altercation” between the three men and the victims.

The three suspects are being held in the San Francisco County Jail pending extradition to San Diego County.

–City News Service