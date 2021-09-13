A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

One man is dead and another is in the hospital Monday after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 in Fallbrook, authorities said.

The men were in a Nissan Altima traveling south on Interstate 15 north of Stewart Canyon Road about 1 a.m. Sunday when the 56-year-old driver veered off the roadway and into a metal guardrail, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The driver and a 28-year-old male passenger were taken to Palomar Medical Center with major injuries, authorities said. The driver died, and the passenger was still in the hospital as of Monday morning.

It was unclear whether alcohol or drugs contributed to the collision, and CHP’s investigation is ongoing.

–-City News Service