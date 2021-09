Burdell Chris Schweibert, 87. Photo credit; @sandiegopd, via Twitter

San Diego police said Sunday they had located an elderly man suffering from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Burdell Chris Schweibert, 87, was last seen on foot in the Rancho Bernardo area near 12800 Camino Ramillette, police reported.

He was found late Saturday, but officers offered no details about the circumstances.

Police has sought the public’s help in finding Schweibert, issuing a physical description and details about his clothing.