CHP officers investigate the crash on Interstate 5 in Bay Park. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A woman was killed and two other people injured Sunday morning in a apparent solo vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Bay Park.

The crash was reported at 4:21 a.m. on the northbound freeway near Balboa Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The woman who died was found outside of the white Honda Civic and pronounced dead at the scene. There was no immediate information about the other conditions of the other two victims.

According to a videographer at the scene, the CHP is investigating the crash as a crime scene, but no further details were available.

City News Service and OnScene.TV contributed to this article.