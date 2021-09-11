Burdell Chris Schweibert, 87. Photo credit; @sandiegopd, via Twitter

San Diego police asked for the public’s assistance Saturday to help locate an elderly man suffering from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Burdell Chris Schweibert, 87, was last seen on foot in the Rancho Bernardo area near 12800 Camino Ramillette, police reported.

Schweibert is white. He stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds, police said. He has white hair, hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a Hawaiian shirt, dark blue shorts and sandals.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call the SDPD at 619-531-2000.