Investigators examine the car where a woman was found mortally wounded in University City Friday. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A woman suffering from a gunshot wound died Friday after San Diego police responded to a call for aid in the area of La Jolla Village and Towne Center drives in University City.

Officers found the 19-year-old woman, an occupant in a grey Kia, in the driveway at the Union Bank building, around 6 p.m., according to OnScene.TV.

Paramedics took the victim, a San Diego resident, to a La Jolla hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead. She had been wounded in her upper body.

The police have no description of the shooter and no suspects are in custody, a department spokeswoman, Lt. Andra Brown told OnScene.TV.

She confirmed that there were two other occupants in the Kia, but added that officers had received conflicting information about what happened to the victim.

Brown said the shooting did not occur in the bank driveway, but investigators yet to determine the exact location.

The Kia, she added, had a damaged windshield, and the shot appeared to have come from outside the vehicle. Still, she said, “anything is on the table at this point.”

“Was it just something random, was it this vehicle that was targeted, was it one of the occupants of the vehicle that was targeted? We really don’t know,” she said.

She asked that if anyone was near the scene at around 5:45 p.m. to contact the San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000 or 858-484-3154.

Tipsters may also contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or online at sdcrimestoppers.org. They may remain anonymous.

– City News Service contributed to this report.