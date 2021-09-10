A San Diego Sheriff’s cruiser. Courtesy of the department

Two people face felony charges after a raid on an illegal marijuana dispensary in Spring Valley, authorities said.

Around 7 p.m. Wednesday, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department detectives arrested two adults while carrying out a search warrant at 645 Grand Ave., according to a department statement released late Thursday.

The suspects were not immediately identified.

Authorities said they seized more than $23,000, along with 77 pounds of marijuana, 277.5 pounds of THC-infused edibles and drinks, 163.5 pounds of THC vape products and 62.5 pounds of concentrated marijuana.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Kamon Harris said the THC-infused edibles were disguised as common candies and snacks.

As-yet unspecified felony charges will be filed with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office against the two adults, Harris said.